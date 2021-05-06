Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.35

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $11.55. Golar LNG shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 957,918 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLNG. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

