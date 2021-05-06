Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.05

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.55. Golar LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 22,127 shares.

GMLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $246.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $69.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 340.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 110,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 85,318 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Indonesia, Brazil, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 2, 2021, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.