Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.83. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 1,648,434 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $133.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Minerals news, major shareholder Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 195,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $162,307.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,063,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,061.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Minerals stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.