Gourmet Galaxy Trading Up 19.5% This Week (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $2.53 or 0.00004454 BTC on popular exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00083922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00064980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.73 or 0.00801517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00102874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,064.53 or 0.08926773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

