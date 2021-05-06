Graviocoin (GIO) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $808.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0683 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.28 or 0.00628653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

