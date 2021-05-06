Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTBAF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Great Bear Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources from $22.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

GTBAF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 10,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. Great Bear Resources has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

