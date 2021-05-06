Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Issues Earnings Results

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.14. 436,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,993.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,740. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

