Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.47% from the company’s previous close.

GWLIF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.22. 2,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,665. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.