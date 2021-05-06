Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Lowered to $65.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $75.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $44.51. 955,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,036. Green Dot has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $2,833,643.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,626.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,242,497 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

