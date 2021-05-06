Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Grid Dynamics in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of GDYN opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million.

In other Grid Dynamics news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,370,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,486 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

