Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.54 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NASDAQ:GDYN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 83,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,498. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $294,933 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

