Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.85.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

