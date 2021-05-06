GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 million-$9.10 million.
Shares of NASDAQ GSIT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. GSI Technology has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.88.
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.
