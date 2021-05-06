GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 million-$9.10 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. GSI Technology has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 24,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $198,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,007,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,057,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,810 shares of company stock worth $462,610 in the last ninety days. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

