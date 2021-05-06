Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.76 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.09.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total transaction of $32,653,035.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,380,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,109,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 715,360 shares of company stock worth $113,296,292 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

