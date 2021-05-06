Hacken Token (HAI) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $66.20 million and $2.25 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00071844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.35 or 0.00271377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.48 or 0.01169932 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00030402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.52 or 0.00800634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,863.98 or 1.00166488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 324,423,603 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.