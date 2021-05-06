Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $297.71

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.71 ($3.89) and traded as high as GBX 382.40 ($5.00). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 373.60 ($4.88), with a volume of 351,892 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 371.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.71. The stock has a market cap of £743.90 million and a PE ratio of 18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34.

In related news, insider Tom Singer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

