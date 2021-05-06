Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.75 ($24.41).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

HHFA stock opened at €20.82 ($24.49) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.73. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €12.06 ($14.19) and a 1 year high of €22.55 ($26.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

