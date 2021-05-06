Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $43.89 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $181.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.80 and its 200-day moving average is $170.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

