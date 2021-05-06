Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,895 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.60. 1,238,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.