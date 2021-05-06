Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $127.80

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 126.50 ($1.65). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 126.50 ($1.65), with a volume of 57,552 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The company has a market capitalization of £408.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.04%.

In related news, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07). Also, insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 40,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,635.96 ($64,849.70).

About Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

