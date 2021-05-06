Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Healthcare Trust of America also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.10.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

