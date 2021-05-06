HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $513.92 million and approximately $124,851.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 73% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00011363 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005190 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00043183 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001208 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002115 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.