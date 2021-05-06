HEIDI (HDI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $129.00

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 245.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, HEIDI has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HEIDI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEIDI has a market cap of $2,173.90 and $129.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HEIDI is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch . The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

