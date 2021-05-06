Helix (HLIX) One Day Volume Tops $4.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market cap of $181,199.08 and $4.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00030903 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001081 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001610 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003710 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,036,916 coins and its circulating supply is 32,911,087 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

