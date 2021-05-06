Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.50

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and traded as low as $4.45. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 24,190 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

