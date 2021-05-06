Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for $6.93 or 0.00012215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $32.57 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00083922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00064980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.73 or 0.00801517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00102874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,064.53 or 0.08926773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

