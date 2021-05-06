HeroNode Reaches Market Capitalization of $642,488.46 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $642,488.46 and approximately $824.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00084323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.70 or 0.00785565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00101707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.82 or 0.08930310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00046342 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

