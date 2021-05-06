Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,367.72

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,367.72 ($17.87) and traded as high as GBX 1,462 ($19.10). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,458 ($19.05), with a volume of 161,978 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,460.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,367.72. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

In related news, insider Paul Simmons purchased 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, with a total value of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37). Also, insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,332 ($17.40) per share, for a total transaction of £49,617 ($64,824.93).

Hill & Smith Company Profile (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

