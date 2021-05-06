Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.78

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and traded as low as $2.55. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 29,554 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on HCHDF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

About Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

