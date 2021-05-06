Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $195.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

