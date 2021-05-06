Holo (HOT) Market Cap Hits $2.45 Billion

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Holo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Holo has a total market capitalization of $2.45 billion and approximately $509.02 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00083403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00064927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00804735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00102912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,031.68 or 0.09012026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,164,199,065 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

