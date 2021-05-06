Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

HMCBF stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

