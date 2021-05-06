Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRZN shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,542.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $320.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

