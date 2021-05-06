HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. On average, analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HTGM stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

