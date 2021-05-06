HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBS. Cowen lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $20.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $482.87. 27,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,345. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $574.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 389.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in HubSpot by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 106,600.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.