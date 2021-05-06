HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.237-1.247 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.610-1.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $503.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -277.90 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $496.52 and its 200 day moving average is $424.88. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $574.83.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. Analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HubSpot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $492.88.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.