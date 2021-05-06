HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $293-297 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.32 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.610-1.650 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on HubSpot to $650.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $492.88.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $503.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $496.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.88. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $574.83. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.90 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.