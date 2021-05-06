Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.460-0.480 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.46-0.48 EPS.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,819. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

