Huobi Token Achieves Market Cap of $4.32 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $4.32 billion and approximately $670.31 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.61 or 0.00042140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00084005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.11 or 0.00799639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00102255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,039.77 or 0.08993411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

