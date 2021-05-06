Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$12.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.10 million.

Shares of HUT opened at C$6.20 on Thursday. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.46. The firm has a market cap of C$695.84 million and a PE ratio of 31.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

