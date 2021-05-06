HyperAlloy (ALLOY) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. HyperAlloy has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $80.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperAlloy has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One HyperAlloy coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00073850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00273585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $650.68 or 0.01159216 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.79 or 0.00779945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,043.51 or 0.99844045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperAlloy Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

HyperAlloy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperAlloy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperAlloy using one of the exchanges listed above.

