HyperDAO One Day Volume Reaches $148,683.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $148,683.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00083044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.79 or 0.00787211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00101159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.29 or 0.08803139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00045952 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

