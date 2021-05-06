HyperDAO Price Hits $0.0207 on Top Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $148,683.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00083044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.79 or 0.00787211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00101159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.29 or 0.08803139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00045952 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.