HyperExchange 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $44,307.00 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, HyperExchange has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $44,307.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00073786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00269297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.87 or 0.01171785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00030606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.99 or 0.00799248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,000.52 or 1.00356427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

