IAA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 21,762 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,370% compared to the average volume of 1,480 call options.

NYSE IAA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 44,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,437. IAA has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of IAA by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

