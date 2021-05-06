Ï„Bitcoin Price Tops $60,068.80 on Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $18.62 million and $4,094.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $60,068.80 or 1.06538449 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00073323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.80 or 0.00269225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.08 or 0.01160077 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00030910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.73 or 0.00802960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,106.24 or 0.99510420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.