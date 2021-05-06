ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $256.00 to $267.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ICON Public traded as high as $223.68 and last traded at $222.51, with a volume of 13768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.98.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 66.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

About ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.