Ideal Power (IPWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Ideal Power stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.45. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

