Idle 24 Hour Volume Reaches $360,909.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Idle has a total market cap of $18.27 million and $360,909.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idle has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $13.82 or 0.00024754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00272001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.47 or 0.01159654 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00030492 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.97 or 0.00768316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,877.34 or 1.00079482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

