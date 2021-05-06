IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.12

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.12 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.82). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 2,715,184 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered IDOX to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £276.03 million and a P/E ratio of 206.67.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

